The Wood County Health Department has received nearly $700,000 in grant money, with use of the money still to be determined.
Some of it will go to cover the costs of coronavirus testing, said Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner, at Thursday’s board meeting. Some will go to cover payroll.
A portion of grant funds will go to sustain programming and try to purchase personal protective equipment for the county.
“Anything we can get our hands on to get out to our agencies to help them to protect their health care workers and their staff,” Batey said.
A large portion will go to testing for coronavirus if those kits become available.
“That would be ideal for us to do some mobile testing and get out into the communities to test populations that we see have the greatest need.”
At some point, a response in mass vaccinations will take some funding.
A $531,965 federal grant from Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will help sustain programs in the health center as well as staffing levels.
That federal agency recognizes that dental and health visits are going to be down, and they still want to protect those employees in the health center, Batey said.
“Even though we may not be able to see as many patients, we’re going to take those dollars and still be able to sustain our staff and have more money to be able to better respond to this crisis right now,” he said.
A lot of how that grant will be spent is still under discussion, since the department only found out about it last week, he added.
“I think obviously payroll is a big aspect of that, knowing that our revenues are drastically going to be down,” Batey said. “A lot of these grants that came out was a recognition for health departments and health centers that during this time revenues were going to be way low.”
The department also has received $51,784 in 2020 Coronavirus Supplemental Funding for the health center.
Both of these grants came through the Health Resources Service Agency.
The Ohio Department of Health provided a $107,852 coronavirus response grant.
Board member Bob Midden asked Batey about the expected financial impact from the pandemic.
“We have to anticipate our revenues are going to be way down, because pretty much the entire agency is responding in this fashion to this virus. A lot of our normal day work is only hold,” Batey said. “But I think the one positive is the recognition of public health. We are receiving funding to sustain us through this time.”
A large portion of the Ohio Department of Health grant will go to payroll, he said.
There are no fees for environmental services coming in, and the dental department is seeing only emergencies.
Diana Krill, chief executive officer at the Community Health Center, said her department has received notice of the additional $51,000 supplemental funding grant to use to respond in a manner that is best for the community.
“We all know and recognize the testing capacity right now is not there, and we know that eventually it will be there. We’re hoping to use these funds to do some of those testings,” she said.
Those funds may also be used to visit patients in their homes, she said.
Midden said one way to contain the pandemic is to do mass testing and identify as many people as possible who are infected.
He also asked about mass vaccinations.
Batey said at some point mass vaccination will be the way out of this. He also is in favor of mobile testing in hot spots to isolate individuals.
“Until a mass vaccine is available, it is going to be us rushing around putting out brush fires as they pop up,” he said, quoting Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton.
He has worked with the University of Toledo and will roll out a survey that can be filled out by any resident having or having had symptoms, to allow more surveillance.
“It will track what their symptoms are, where they were and where they live so we can start to watch for some of these hotspots that might pop up.”
If people think they have some sort of respiratory illness, “we want to know that so if we see large numbers in certain communities, maybe we can then get testing in those communities. …”
That survey is currently being done in Lucas County and soon will be available in Wood and Fulton counties.
Batey said the grant funding won’t be spent immediately.
“I don’t think the intent was the money is just going to be spent in the next couple weeks, because obviously the health department will probably be dealing with this for years.”