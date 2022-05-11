ROSSFORD — Construction grants for Glenwood Road and the marina, totaling $356,980, were announced at Monday’s council meeting.
City Administrator Allyson Murray also announced a Clean Vessel Act Grant for $256,980. It will be used for a new pump-out station at the marina.
Also announced was a $100,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation Job and Commerce Division for the Glenwood Road Improvement project.
“We’re having some really good success with those grants. I hope it just keeps on going,” Murray said.
The grant will contribute to the construction of a right-turn lane on Glenwood Road. It is part of the area between Mandell Road on the south and Buck Road on the north, which is already under construction.
These grants are in addition to the $3 million in awards announced last week.
The city will receive a $2.2 million Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Grant, which was awarded for intersection and signal improvements at Lime City Road and Ohio 795.
“It’s right there near the Rossford Elementary School,” Murray said last week. “The award for the grant won’t be until 2024. We’ll have to get the right-of-way and the design. That takes several years to get ready.”
A second grant for roads will also be awarded. A Surface Transportation Block Grant, in the amount of $448,000 for Intersection Improvements at Ohio 65-Superior Street and Glenwood Road.
“That could be a roundabout, but we also have the option of doing a right-hand turn. That is also a 2024 award, but it might get pushed back until 2025,” Murray said. “Again, we have to get the right-of-way and the design. That takes longer than you would expect.”
A Brownfield Remediation Program Grant for $336,000, for the demolition of the former Eagle Point School, will also be awarded.
“We hope to advertise for bids in the next few weeks, so we should have an award for the lowest and best bidder in the next four weeks. We hope to have it down by the end of summer,” Murray said. “That one’s fast and immediate.”
Built in 1928, the Eagle Point Elementary School served as a public education facility for nearly 100 years. The school closed in 2019 after a new school was built in 2017.
A public meeting had been held on Feb. 7, by the city, with input as to potential other uses for the building. Due to outdated electrical and other mandated compliance issues the city did not receive any interest in purchasing the building for another use.
Brownfield Remediation Program funding will help with the removal of asbestos, demolition of the building and grading of the soil to prepare for redevelopment by the city.
The funding for the Brownfield Remediation Program was provided through last year’s state operating budget, with support from Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg. The legislation included a total of $350 million for brownfield remediation.
“I’m very proud of my team. They have had great success when applying for both federal and state grants,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “It also helps that we have partnered with our neighbors, Wood County engineering office, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Wood County Port Authority.”
Also Monday, council President Caroline Zuchowski presented the safety committee report.
Police Chief Todd Kitzler and Fire Chief Josh Drouard are working for getting all Wood County emergency services to be on the same computer aided dispatch and records management system. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn has asked the commissioners to pay for the $3.4 million upgrade for the entire county.
New police officer Alec Vaughn was sworn in by MacKinnon, with Ptl. Wesley Socie as a witness. He is a lateral transfer from the Washington Township Police Department.
Zuchowski reported that applications are being taken for another officer to be hired. Once the new hires are trained the department is planning to promote a lieutenant to sergeant. This summer there is also a sergeant and another officer scheduled to retire.
MacKinnon also read a proclamation designating May 21 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week of May 15-21 as National Police Officer week.
The second annual Pedal with Police fundraising event will be held May 21 from 4-7 p.m. at the Rossford Schools Athletic Complex, 28720 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Proceeds will go toward the Rossford Police Bike Division. There will be a food truck for spectators, who can watch a police skills competition. It will be followed by a kids bike skills course and a Pedal with Police slow roll bike ride that starts at 6 p.m.
Council also passed an ordinance authorizing the administration to dispose of surplus property.
A first reading of Ordinance 2022-18 was also made. Councilman Robert Ruse asked that it not be voted on until developers had a chance to read about the ordinance in the media. A second reading is scheduled for May 23.
The ordinance would provide technical guidelines for current and future access to Crossroads Boulevard, from U.S. 20 north to Route 795.
The ODOT State Highway Access Management Manual is referenced as the general technical guide, with additional specification for access principles also noted in the ordinance.