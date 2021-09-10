MILLBURY — The Lake Township Police Department has been awarded two traffic grants which are fully funded by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
The grants are the Impaired Driving Enforcement Program and the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program which will run from Oct. 1 until September 2022.
The IDEP program is approved for $17,283 and will be focused between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will concentrate on impaired driving to reduce the number of fatal/serious injury crashes.
The STEP program is also approved for $17,283 and will be focused between 6:00am and 6:00pm and will concentrate on occupant restraints, speed, distracted driving, aggressive driving and failure to stop/yield.
During these times, more police presence will be seen on the roads within the township.