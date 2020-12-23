A $35,000 grant for the Black Swamp Arts Festival will ensure that the planned expansion of the arts show can happen during 2021.
The local arts festival, which is annually held in September, is one of 61 arts and culture organizations from across the Midwest to receive grant money from Arts Midwest through Phase 2 of the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund.
The BSAF received $35,000 on Dec. 7. The awards range between $10,000-$50,000.
“The fund is called the Resilience Fund and it’s in response to what’s happened in 2020, not just the COVID pandemic, but the social justice movement as well. The goal was investing in arts organizations that promote arts access for all,“ said Jamie Sands, chair of the Black Swamp Arts Festival.
“I imagine that the judges on the grant panel appreciated the fact that all of the funding coming to the Black Swamp Arts Festival goes directly to the arts and the support of the arts, and in celebration of the arts, specifically barrier free access to the arts. We try to eliminate any barriers that there might be to participation, whether that’s physical barriers or other limitations.”
The funds will go for several purposes. The primary purpose is for adding the Friday arts vendor day, but there will also be some behind-the-scenes changes being made, primarily with storage spaces used by the festival. The new storage will be designed to be more easily accessible.
“We are planning on having the Friday of the festival. We are going to have the festival. We’re going to have to separate things out over space and time. We’re going to do our best to make the best possible festival we can and make it as safe for patrons, participants and volunteers as possible,” Sands said.
Before the 2020 BSAF was called off because of the pandemic, the art show aspect of the festival had been expanded for the first time to include Friday. Previously Fridays were dedicated to the music and the art show started on Saturday morning.
“It’s an added expense to add that extra day. It’s possible it could have gone by the wayside if we did not receive this generous injection of funding,” Sands said.
She pointed out that access to the festival is free, including both music and the art fair.
“Last year, when we unfortunately had to cancel the festival, we returned every penny that the artists incurred in their application process and in their booth fees. The artists were very appreciative of that. That was not something done by every festival and not every festival can do that,” Sands said.
Scholarships and direct artist awards are still also going to be given.
Committees are starting planning earlier this year because of the many changes expected to adapt to the pandemic restrictions.
“People who go to arts and music festivals realize that we have something incredibly special here,” Sands said.
She also said that the planning committees are already looking for volunteers. The festival is fully run by volunteers. Meetings are being held virtually with Zoom, so those interested should send an email to bsafchair@blackswampfest.org to get on the list.
Sands said that earlier this year the festival also received $1,700 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for expenses incurred due to the coronavirus. The CARES Act is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the Congress.