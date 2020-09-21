WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Ohio State University will receive $74,600 in funding from the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program.
These funds will be used to incentivize collaborator participation and rent equipment needed to compost solid manure in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District.
“Communities in Northwest Ohio rely on the Great Lakes for drinking water, jobs, recreation, and more,” Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, said. “That is why protecting Lake Erie and the other Great Lakes has always been a focus of mine in Congress. I am encouraged that The Ohio State University will receive funding that will help farmers in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District compost and prevent phosphorous runoff. Reducing phosphorous runoff in the Great Lakes basin will help prevent environmental damage to the Great Lakes so that they can continue to support our economy. The Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program is funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which is a bipartisan effort I proudly support.”
“Bringing together national, state, and local partners is key to protecting the Great Lakes and the ecosystems and economies they support,” said Todd Ambs, vice chair of the Great Lakes Commission and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Assistant Deputy Secretary. “The Great Lake Commission is proud to provide these grants to help organizations improve water quality in their communities.
As livestock producers adapt to increasing manure application regulations, farmer-led watershed peer groups are investigating unique ways to reduce volume, weight, and moisture of solid manure being transported to fields in need of phosphorus based on soil testing results.
Preliminary work composting solid ‘pen pack’ manure has shown to reduce the volume and weight of manure nutrients by 40-50% over raw manure while increasing nutrient stability, density, and consistency. Project results will promote manure transport to fields that need phosphorus. Funds will be used to rent composting equipment, incentivize collaborator participation, and monitor composting processes.