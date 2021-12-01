A Grand Rapids woman indicted for causing serious physical harm to an infant who was in her care has pleaded not guilty.
Alysa Long, 29, was indicted in November for endangering children, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
She was arraigned Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client is currently living at Racing for Recovery in Grand Rapids.
She entered pleas of not guilty on Long’s behalf.
Long is accused, on Sept. 24, of creating a substantial risk of harm to the health and safety of an 11-month-old.
She also was allegedly found in possession of oxycodone/acetaminophen.
Her first pretrial is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Bond was set at her own recognizance bond. She must cooperate with the Wood County Job and Family Services investigation.