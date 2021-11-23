A Grand Rapids woman has been indicted for causing serious physical harm to an infant who was in her care.
On Wednesday, a Wood County grand jury indicted Alysa Nicole Long, 29, for endangering children, a third-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
She is accused, on Sept. 24, of creating a substantial risk of harm to the health and safety of an 11-month-old. The actions caused serious physical harm to the child. She also was allegedly found in possession of oxycodone/acetaminophen.
Also indicted were:
Lawrence Emory Payne, 68, Perrysburg, for failure to register, a second-degree felony. He had been convicted in 2016 for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He had to register as a Tier II sex offender, requiring him to register every 180 days for 25 years. He reportedly violated probation by not registering a change of address. He is in jail with a $20,000 bond.
Steven Mathew Mendieta, 45, Portage, for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse of a combination of them, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 22 in the 1200 block of West Wooster Street, police reportedly found Mendieta passed out in a running vehicle. EMS arrived and carried him out of his vehicle and onto a stretcher. He was taken to the hospital and a vehicle inventory found a partial 750 ml bottle of Absolut Lime vodka and nearly empty 750 ml bottle of Orloff vodka. Within the last 10 years, he has pleaded guilty to OVI in Wood and Lucas counties.
Clayton D. Pryor, 21, Bowling Green, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. From Sept.7-29, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.
Wayne Lamon Ellis, 49, Rossford, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of striking a household member in the mouth and causing injury on Oct. 19 at a Buck Road hotel. He had pleaded guilty to domestic violence in Perrysburg court in July.
Carl Robert Henry, 48, of Northwood and currently in jail, for criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree felony, and theft and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of taking four catalytic converts from vehicles at a Woodville Road auto dealership without consent. He allegedly entered the property without consent for the alleged Oct. 25 offense. The vehicles were at the dealership for repairs, so the owner will have to pay to replace the systems, which will cost approximately $3,200. Henry was reportedly identified by surveillance cameras that showed him running to a neighboring motel while holding a converter.
Joseph Franklin Dimasso, 37, Walbridge, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and extortion, a third-degree felony. From Oct.1-31, he is accused of engaging in a pattern of conduct that caused the alleged victim to believe he would cause her physical pain or mental distress. According to court papers, he has a history of violence toward the alleged victim. During that time, he also is accused of threatening to expose this person to hatred, contempt or ridicule or damage her reputation.
Co-defendants Jeremy Renaldo Harris, 33, and Adonis Grundy, 31, both from Detroit, for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 20, they allegedly attempted to conduct a transaction with the purpose of corrupt activity and were found with $26,723 with the intent to use it for felony purposes. The cash will be forfeited if they are found guilty of the charges.
Terri Anne Wright, 24, Reynoldsburg, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The alleged offense occurred Aug. 10.
Dajuan Taro Elijah Mann, 24, Newport, Michigan, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 13, he is accused of fleeing police after receiving a visible signal to stop.
Taylor Marqueeta Lashone, 31, Warren, Michigan, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On April 20, he is accused of having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle that was accessible to the operator or a passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Garrick C. Fetters, 38, of Vanceburg, Kentucky and currently in jail, for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse of a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Oct. 22, Fetters is accused of fleeing state troopers at high rates of speed, driving off the roadway and causing a traffic crash while under the influence. A search of his person reportedly located seven oxycodone hydrochloride pills. He is in jail with a $92,500.