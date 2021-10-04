GRAND RAPIDS — The 44th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest is coming Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The event will include an antique car show, living history demonstrations, two stages for musical entertainment, a juried arts and craft show and a children’s area.
Fresh apple butter will be cooked and sold by the town hall downtown.
Admission to the event is free. There are five large parking areas, with the $15 per car fee going to support the event and local non-profits.
On Saturday at 7 p.m. there is a special event to kick off the festival. A Vesper Service will be held at the pavilion along the canal towpath downtown. It features a sermon by Abraham Lincoln impersonator John Cooper, the Henry County Chorale and the Napoleon Community Band, playing Civil War- era music featuring bugler, Tom Jenny. The service will end with a bang: Two shots of cannon fire by the Fifth Ohio Light Artillery.