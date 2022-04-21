Bond has been set at $60,000 for a Grand Rapids man accused of extortion.
Keith Stetler, 27, appeared via video from the jail Tuesday in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was arrested April 11 on a charge of extortion, a third-degree felony, after being indicted in May.
According to court documents, from May 7, 2020, to March 5, 2021, he purposefully exposed or threatened to expose matter that would tender hatred, contempt or ridicule to the alleged victim or damaged her personal or business reputation. He allegedly did this to obtain something of value or benefit.
Defense attorney Kent Sobran entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client.
In addition to being arraigned on the extortion charge, Stetler appeared for a community control violation hearing.
In June 2019, he had been placed on community control for four years after pleading guilty to attempted failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
In January 2020, he tested positive for marijuana use and in February of that same year, another community control violation was filed for alcohol assumption. He served 30 days in jail.
In June 2020, he again used marijuana and he was ordered into court on April 20, 2021. He was a no call for no show for two probation appointments in February 2021.
Sobran asked for an own recognizance bond which Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Anderson opposed, stating Stetler absconded to avoid prosecution.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in 2021, and he has never appeared until today, he said.
“He is a substantial flight risk,” Anderson said.
Reger set bond at $30,000, no 10%, for each case.
A bond hearing has been scheduled for May 24.