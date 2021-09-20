The case of a Bowling Green man charged with inducing panic has been bound over to the Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Daniel Stinehart, 56, appeared today in front of Bowling Green Municipal Court Judge Mark Reddin.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client did not want a preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for today.
Stinehart was charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony, after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Bowling Green High School Sept. 10.
He was arrested Sept. 13.
According to a statement released by the BGPD, at 12:27 p.m. on Sept. 10, BGHS Principal Dan Black received a voicemail in his office from an unknown caller. A message was left, saying, “There is something in one of your school buildings that is going to go boom boom. You better get before it goes boom boom. Bye Boo.”
The call prompted an evacuation of all Bowling Green City Schools buildings.
Police located and identified the alleged caller at his residence. Detectives were able to determine there was no credible threat.
Stinehart, who was using a wheelchair and oxygen tank, has an own recognizance bond.
He also was charged with inducing panic in 2002, but that charge was dismissed without prejudice.