Three men have been indicted for assault and a fourth has been charged with abduction in last week’s Wood County grand jury indictments.
Jonathan Thomas Zercher, 20, Perrysburg, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; endangering children, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a third-degree felony. He is accused of causing serious harm on Jan. 15 to a child born Oct. 16 and creating a substantial risk to the health and safety of the child, thus violating a duty of care or protection.
Keitara Chanaveona Mack, 21, Toledo, was indicted for assault, a fourth-degree felony; criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Oct. 18, Mack is accused of brandishing pepper spray after being terminated from her place of employment in Northwood. When an employee approached her in an attempt to get her to leave, she reportedly spit directly into his face after running into restricted areas of the business. When officers arrived and asked her to leave, she allegedly refused and then forcefully resisted when they tried to handcuff her.
Deonte Danniel Harris, 24, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was indicted for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and trademark counterfeiting, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of assaulting a woman in the rest area on Interstate 75 in Middleton Township. When police arrived, she reportedly had scratches to her face and a bite mark to her arm. The suspect fled north on I-75 and was pulled over by a highway trooper. He was reportedly found with two counterfeit I-Phones, a stolen credit card and a large amount of cash.
Justin K. Workman, 28, Fostoria, was indicted for abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Dec. 4, police were called to the 600 block of James Marie Court in Fostoria to speak to a woman who said her live-in boyfriend had punched her days before. She said he kept her from leaving the residence and also tried to strangle her several times during the night and telling her he was going to kill her. He allegedly broke her phone when she threatened to call police.
The grand jury indicted 20 additional individuals Wednesday, including:
Samantha Kay Austin, 33, Findlay, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was stopped in Rossford and arrested for OVI when a probable cause search uncovered two prescription pills and a handbag with drug paraphernalia and marijuana inside. Once at the patrol post, she reportedly took the two pills and concealed them on her person and placed the handbag at the bottom of a garbage can.
Co-defendants Jacob A. Barrett, 33, Northwood, and Justin Ochoa, 35, Toledo, each for forgery and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies. Ochoa allegedly accepted a stolen check and forged it to himself for $100, using another’s account. In May 2018, Barrett also reportedly possessed a check from the same victim’s account and forged it for $150 payment to himself.
Ian Robert Dombey, 34, Perrysburg, for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 9, he is accused of entering an auto business’s garage on Eckel Road. He is seen on video walking through the garage bay and into the work area. He reportedly looked around then picked up an Autel Tablet Scanner valued at $1,100 then placed the scanner in his pants.
William T. Mercado Jr., 33, Fostoria, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of being at a home in the 1500 block of Countyline Street, Fostoria, without permission.
Tamela Dee Ware, 62, Toledo, for burglary, a third-degree felony. On Sept. 11, she is accused of taking $450 worth of product from Perrysburg’s Walmart and leaving without paying. She had previously been banned from all Walmart properties.
Jeffrey Lee Killian, 54, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.
Camilla Becker-Davis, 60, Northwood, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of depriving an elderly person of her jewelry valued at $5,800 on Nov. 14 in the 400 block of West Andrus Road in Northwood.
Dustin Allen Rahm, 35, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies. On May 20, he is accused of being in possession of methamphetamine and a fentanyl-related compound.
Dylan Micah Henry, 35, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony. He allegedly entered a structure on Dec. 11 when another person was present for the purpose of conducting a criminal offense, which was theft.
Brandon J. Reedy, 21, Fremont, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He is accused of altering, destroying and concealing of removing records on Sept. 1 with the purpose of impairing the value or availability of evidence in an investigation.
Scott F. Norman, 47, Findlay, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly used Facebook Messenger to ask a third party to message the protected person. He previously had been convicted of a similar offense.
William M. Cartwright, 38, Toledo, for theft and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of removing $1,122 in cologne from Perrysburg’s Kohl’s store on Nov. 21. He allegedly used a large gray tote bag lined with aluminum foil to carry the product out of the store.
Otis Alonzo McReynolds Jr., 27, Eastpointe, Michigan, for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a second-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony. On Sept. 22, he was found with at least one gram but less than five grams of heroin and at least 10 grams but less than 20 grams of cocaine. He also had in his possession a cell phone and baggies with the purpose to use them criminally. He was reportedly found in the vicinity of a juvenile.
Marisela S. Vasquez, 31, Toledo, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On July 8, she allegedly did or attempted to convey a fentanyl-related compound into a government building
Sarah Rae Ward, 43, Bowling Green, for abusing harmful intoxicants. On Nov. 26, BG EMS was sent to a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Wooster Street for a woman in her car, possibly having a seizure. Police reportedly saw her place the nozzle of a Dust Off can into her nose and spray. Police observed three 10-ounce cans of the Dust Off in her vehicle. She previously had been convicted of inhaling harmful intoxicants in Findlay in 2017.
Michael John Kolodzaike, 62, Bowling Green, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of taking a 2011 Chevy Silverado from the 100 block of East Wooster Street several hours after being released from jail. He was identified after a video of the theft was put on social media. He was arrested when he showed up at municipal court for a probation appointment.
Joseph Alan Mattison, 42, Grand Rapids, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was reportedly found with the drugs on June 12 when he was pulled over for OVI. He has pleaded guilty of a similar OVI offense in Sylvania Municipal Court in 2015.
Co-defendants Kennith Maurice Joseph Brown, 32, and Jarmaine Harold Carter, 24, both of Toledo
Brown was indicted for two counts of having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies.
Carter was indicted for two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies.
Brown, on Jan. 7, was reportedly found in possession of a firearm or dangerous ordnance after having been convicted or under indictment of a felony – attempted felonious assault — in February 2019 in Lucas County. He must forfeit the Walther PK380 found in his possession.
Carter on Jan. 7 reportedly had in his possession of a SCCY CPX-2 9 mm handgun and a Walther PK380.