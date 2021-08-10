A Pemberville man accused of brandishing a knife in a convenience store has been indicted, as has a Michigan man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through downtown Bowling Green.
Joshua A. Cox, 25, of Pemberville and currently in jail, has been indicted for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
On July 13, he allegedly entered Circle K at 1602 E. Wooster St. and held a knife to the clerk and demanded money. He reportedly the left the store with two cans of beer. A search warrant of his home reportedly found the clothing he was wearing at the time of the robbery – ascertained through video surveillance — hidden in the drop ceiling tiles in his bedroom.
According to court documents, when questioned, Cox confessed to the robbery.
Darrin Ellis Walton Jr., 20, Detroit, has been indicted for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
On July 22, he is accused of fleeing a police officer after a visible signal to stop on Interstate 75. During the pursuit, Walton allegedly drove recklessly by swerving, running up on the rear of other vehicles, traveled in excess of 120 mph, drove through Bowling Green at a high speed, ran a red light and caused a traffic crash.
He crashed on North Church Street and fled on foot before being apprehended. Once stopped, a probable-cause search of the vehicle located a digital scale and three plastic bags of marijuana.
A Wood County grand jury presented 29 bills of indictment Wednesday after deciding there was probable cause to charge with a crime. Among those listed were:
• Felix E. Vanderhoff, 49, Ottawa, for two counts grand theft, both fourth-degree felonies. He is accused of taking spare parts from First Solar valued at $7,500 or more between Jan. 1, 2015, and Sept. 20, 2020.
• Joseph D. Jennings, 40, Northwood, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. On Oct. 14, he allegedly deprived an elderly person of shingles by deception.
• Co-defendants Justin Case Smith, 38, and Larry Daniel Skiver, 36, both of Toledo, each for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies. On Jan. 3, they are accused of being in possession of the two drugs.
• Samontee Jovan-Jamal-Lee Harris, 30, Flint, Michigan, for counterfeiting, a third-degree felony, and two counts possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. On Jan. 13, 2020, he allegedly was found in possession of five or more access devices, including a Bluetooth credit card reader and $3,088 in currency.
• Damian Jamarr Harris, 23, of Toledo and currently in jail, for burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence and having weapons while under disability, both third-degree felonies. On April 23 in Northwood, he is accused of kicking in a door and attacking a woman by pulling her hair and striking her several times. He also allegedly brandished a 9 mm handgun. He had previous conviction of domestic violence.
• David Anthony Irving, 42, currently in jail, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle and seven counts violating a protection order, all first-degree misdemeanors; and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness of a criminal case, a third-degree felony.
On July 15, he allegedly by force or threat of harm attempted to influence, intimidate or hinder the victim of a crime from filing charges against him. He did so from June 30 to July 22 by engaging in a pattern of conduct that made the victim believe he would cause serious physical harm to her or a family member. On July 12, he is accused of taking a credit card from the victim without permission and used her vehicle without consent on June 30.
The alleged protection order violations occurred twice on July 9, on July 11, July 12, July 14 and July 22.
• Richard Sharpless, 24, Dayton, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 25, he is accused of having at least 200 grams of marijuana in his possession.
• Aubrey Lee Sargent, 30, Toledo, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 29, she is accused a receiving or disposing of an Avis Rental vehicle while knowing it had been obtained through theft. She also was found with what was allegedly cocaine.
• Damian M. Gensler, 31, Toledo, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 29, he was found with what is believed to be cocaine.
• Christina Marie Binns, 40, Toledo, for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specific government facility and possession cocaine, both third-degree felonies. On Oct. 8, she allegedly was found with at least 10 grams of cocaine while being booked at the jail.
• Bernard F. Cousino, 65, Oregon, for disrupting public service and domestic violence, both fourth-degree felonies. On April 6 in Perrysburg, police responded to a report of a domestic violence. The accused man, who was identified as Cousino left the scene, but his vehicle was stopped within a short amount of time. The alleged victim told police she and Cousino were arguing when she grabbed her purse and phone in an attempt to call police. Cousino allegedly grabbed the phone and smashed in on the ground.
• Alyssa Renee Legech, 27, Toledo, for grand theft and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies. On Oct. 1, she is accused depriving Verizon and FedEx of cell phones valued at more than $7,500 dollars and disposing of them while knowing they had been obtained through theft.
• Jakyla Keaia Alsup, 19, Detroit, for telecommunications fraud and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies. On March 21, she allegedly retained or disposed of credit cards knowing they had been obtained through a theft and devised a scheme to commit fraud by using a telecommunication device.
• Alyssa Hailey Pietrzak, 21, Toledo, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly on Feb. 21 deprived Pilot of cigarettes with a value of at least $1,000.
• Justin Lionel Stover, 30, Leipsic, for violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree felonies; and possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor. On April 25 in North Baltimore, police reportedly stopped Stover for driving 81 mph in a 55-mph zone. During a probable cause search of his vehicle, police found a loaded H&R Arms .32 caliber handgun, within reach of Stover. The serial number has been defaced and was no longer legible. An active protection order prevented him from possessing a firearm as did a former felony conviction.
• Christian T. Kryling, 49, Findlay, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. On Jan. 27, he allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant in Bowling Green.
• Angel Padilla Torres, 45, Milwaukee, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. On Aug. 10, 2020, she allegedly prepared for distribution a fentanyl-related compound in excess of 100 grams and received or disposed of a motor vehicle while knowing it had been obtained through theft.