A Wood County Grand Jury has indicted two men for various sex crimes.
Co-defendants Micheal Allen Schramm, 46, Rossford, and Joshua Dexter Cook, 25, Nelsonville, were indicted Oct. 7 on several charges.
Schramm was indicted for five counts gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies; seven counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, all second-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
He is accused of attempting to create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce or publish material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality. The alleged offense occurred Aug. 31. He also is charged with having sexual contact by compelling the victim to submit by force or threat of force.
According the police report, the Perrysburg Township Police Department was alerted to the ongoing incidents involving a juvenile who was then 15. When questioned, the juvenile said Schramm had touched him and that a cell phone had pictures of him naked.
A search of Schramm’s phones and home electronics allegedly turned up at least 100 child pornography images.
Cook was indicted for four counts gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies; importuning, a fourth-degree felony; pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony.
From Aug. 11-30, he is accused of creating, directing, producing or transferring material or performance that showed a minor in a state of nudity. He also is charged with soliciting, receiving, purchasing, exchanging, possessing or controlling material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation or bestiality.
He also is charged with compelling the victim to submit by force or threat of force.
The importuning charge is related to him soliciting the juvenile while being four or more years older than the victim, who was younger than 16.
Cook previously pleaded guilty to a sexually-oriented offense in 2014 in Muskingum County.