A Wood County grand jury issued indictments on Oct. 7.
• Jack Reid Brinker Jr., 59, Bowling Green, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug or abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 13, he is accused of throwing underwear saturated with fecal matter at a Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy outside Grand Rapids. An open container of whiskey and beer were located in his vehicle.
• Dylan Micah Henry, 35, Toledo, for burglary, a second-degree felony. He is accused of entering the Rossford Meijer store on June 10 after being banned from Meijer properties. He took a backpack with clothes valued at $19 and left the store without paying.
• Mikekiyla Nathanya Hargrave, 35, Beckley, West Virginia, for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both third-degree felonies. On Aug. 19, she is accused of having in her possession, with the purpose of distributing ,Oxycodone in an amount exceeding the bulk amount.
• Joshua Michael Boileau, 30, Toledo, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. He was found unresponsive in his vehicle on June 9 in Perrysburg while in possession of 24 unknown small pills. Lab results indicated the pills were fentanyl and once at the hospital he reportedly admitted to congesting two while driving.
• Brian M. Choate, 33, Adrian, Michigan, for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. On Aug. 6, he is accused of distributing methamphetamine in an amount exceeding five times the bulk amount (16.63 grams). He also provided false information about his identity.
• Co-defendants Tony Dejuan Rosemond, 33, Toledo; and Joshua F. Morlock, 39, Perrysburg, both for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On July 25, they are accused of stealing from the Rossford Home Depot store two DeWalt drills, one Milwaukee drill set, one RIDGID drill set, one DeWalt battery set and an E-Go 18-inch chainsaw. The property was valued at $1,724.
• Larry John Mattoni, 42, Toledo, for disrupting public services, fourth-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony. On Sept. 6, Rossford police were called to Rossway Avenue on a report of a possible attempted burglary. The resident reported Mattoni had kicked in the door and started a verbal argument with a juvenile. He allegedly damaged or tampered with property, impairing law enforcement’s ability to respond.
• Jeremy Furden, 43, Perrysburg, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 20, he is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member in the 600 block of Manville Avenue. The victim reportedly was uncooperative and refused to allow police to take pictures of injuries on her face. A statement from the victim’s friend who reported the incident was collected. Furden had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2011 in Lucas County.
• Clayton J. Bowen, 19, last known address in North Baltimore and currently in jail, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused on having sexual conduct with a 15-year-old between April 1-30.
• Frederick Andrew Quaintance III, 20, Weston, for importuning, a fifth-degree felony; and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony. From June 1-15, he is accused of contacting a 15-year-old in order to engage in sexual activity and he possessed material that showed a minor in a state of nudity.
• Co-defendants Alan J. Davis, 33, and Katelyn N. Rothenbuhler, 31, both of Bowling Green, both for theft, a fifth-degree felony. From Sept. 26, 2014 to Aug. 27, 2017, they are accused of taking funds from the Hoytville Volunteer Fire Department in excess of $1,000.
• Troy Glover, 42, Toledo, for theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Glover is accused of taking a television and air conditioning unit from the Rossford Target store on Aug. 1 and then evading police by driving over 90 miles an hour in the vicinity of Fremont Pike and Lime City Road, passing vehicles without appropriate space, turning his vehicle lights of, running multiple stop signs and driving off the road and crashing his vehicle. He then reportedly ran on foot and caused two officers to require medical treatment from injuries sustained while taking Glover into custody.
• Mikelle Narciese, 27, Toledo, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of calling the victim 97 times on Aug. 20 in the 100 block of West Wooster Street, texting her and releasing sex tapes onto Pornhub and xvideos.com. During a taped phone conversation, he is accused of saying he was going to kill the victim if she did not continue their relationship.
• Joshua J. Keatley, 36, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is accused of causing serious harm to a male family member on Aug. 17.
• Torrey Montez Cordell Jr., 29, Mount Morris, Michigan, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 21, Ohio State Highway Patrol officers stopped his vehicle on Interstate 75 for speeding and a probable cause search revealed a loaded Glock 19 firearm and drugs identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate.
• Lawrence Edward Stuart, 50, Toledo, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a female family member or household member on Aug. 15. He previously had pleaded guilty of domestic violence in 2018 in Perrysburg Municipal Court.
• Brandon Michael Johnson, 30, Bowling Green, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, both fifth-degree felonies. On Aug. 7, the patrol stopped him on I-75 for following too closely. He then fled the scene with speeds in excess of 100 mph while weaving in and out of traffic. He stopped after three miles and was taken into custody. A probable cause search of the vehicle uncovered a baggie of methamphetamine pills, a small amount of cocaine and a marijuana smoking pot. During the pursuit, he was seen throwing an object out the window, which he reportedly admitted were additional methamphetamine pills.
• Mark Conley, 25, and Marshon Anderson, 22, both of Detroit, both for money laundering, a third-degree felony, and two counts possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. On Aug. 17, they were found in possession of $17,261 that was used or attempted to use in a purchase. They also had a flip phone and two iPhones with the purpose of using them criminally, according to the indictment.
• Stephen Ramone Garrison, 46, Flat Rock, Michigan, for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies. On June 2, he was found to have in his possession methamphetamine and cocaine.
• Daniel Lee Smoot, 36, Oregon, for two counts failure to appear as required by recognizance, both fourth-degree felonies. He failed to appear July 27 after being released from jail on his own recognizance after being charged with a felony.