A Wood County grand jury has indicted three men on rape and other charges.
The grand jury on Wednesday endorsed bills of indictment for Clint Ryan Almaguer for rape, a first-degree felony, and two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies; John Eric Gebrosky for rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and Jeremy D. Hillier for three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.
Almaguer, 29, 0f Weston, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct on April 4 with a person he knew whose ability to appraise the nature of the act or control her conduct was substantially impaired, because she was unaware that the act was being committed. The rape charge is from him allegedly engaging in a sexual act with this person he knew could not consent because they were mentally or physically impaired or of advanced age.
Gebrosky, 34, of Toledo, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old on Dec. 25, 2017. He also allegedly had sexual contact with the child the day before.
Hillier, 21, of Bowling Green, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 7-year-old from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2020; from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020; and from Jan. 1 to May 29, 2021, when the alleged victim was 8.
An indictment means a grand jury has decided there is probable cause to charge someone with committing a crime.