A Wood County Grand Jury has indicted 20 individuals for offenses ranging from assault and involuntary manslaughter to rape.
Chelsea Joy Socie, 30, Toledo, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs after she allegedly caused the death of another woman by giving her fentanyl. The offense happened Aug. 29.
Mark Anthony Lemay, 33, Bradner, was indicted for rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. From Jan. 17-31, Lemay is accused of having sexual contact with a child who was 13 at the time by compelling her to submit by force or threat of force. The unlawful charge is because she is younger than 16 and he is more than 10 years older.
Damian Adams, 39, North Baltimore, was indicted for aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs. Adams has been classified a major drug offender after he was allegedly found on Nov. 18 to possess methamphetamine exceeding 100 times the bulk amount with the intent to sell.
Others indicted by the grand jury April 29 include:
• Koury D. Hanneman, 38, Bowling Green, for felonious assault and domestic violence for an incident that occurred July 7 that reportedly caused serious harm to another person.
• Ashley Nicole Contat, 25, Medina, for burglary and theft. On Oct. 28, she allegedly put $1,014 worth of merchandise in a cart at the Bowling Green Walmart then attempted to leave without paying. When confronted by an asset protection employee, she abandoned the cart and fled.
• Samuel Kaufman, 25, Hoytville, for grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordinance and having weapons while under disability. On Jan. 21, he is accused of entering a home in North Baltimore and taking a Springfield 410 pump action shotgun from the gun cabinet. The gun is valued at $1,000. In March 2018, Kaufman was convicted of burglary, which led to the second charge.
• Carol Darlene Scott, 31, Napoleon, for aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. She is charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.162 on northbound Interstate 75 near Portage when she rear-ended another vehicle, causing serious physical harm to that driver. The second OVI charges is due to the fact her BAC was above 0.08 but below 0.17.
• James Rudolph Snyder II, 38, Walbridge, for domestic violence after reportedly punching a family member in the face several times on Feb. 6. Snyder has a prior conviction of domestic violence in October 2018.
• Christopher M. Tritch, 40, Fremont, for two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. He allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash and had a blood alcohol content of 0.189. The second charge is for having in excess of 0.17 BAC. Within 20 years of this offense, Tritch had eight prior convictions for similar offenses.
• Dalton Vance Huff, 37, Hoytville, for theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards. The victim uses a wheelchair and reportedly gave Huff the credit card Feb. 2 to purchase $60 in groceries. He was notified by his bank of the $203.95 ATM cash debit charge. Huff never returned with groceries or gave back the victim’s credit card.
• Ryan J. Shank, 38, Swanton, for felonious assault after allegedly attempting to harm another with a deadly weapon on March 15.
• Luis Alberto Celestino, 28, Waterville, for tampering with evidence, and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. On Jan. 1 during a traffic stop, he reportedly swallowed a plastic bag that he admitted had cocaine residue, then spit it out in an attempt to destroy evidence. Within the past 20 years, he has refused a blood alcohol test and within the last 10 years has pleaded guilty of OVI.
• Mohammad Hamdalh, 44, Perrysburg, for felonious assault and domestic violence. On March 20, the defendant reportedly struck a family member on the back of the head, causing a 1.5-inch gash. She was taken to the hospital by her grandmother. He previously had been convicted of domestic violence in April 2012.
• Anthony Black, 41, Millbury, for two counts of domestic violence. He is accused of pushing a household member into a door and striking her in the face, causing injury. She sought treatment at a hospital. He has previously pleaded guilty on two domestic violence charges.
• Chae Nelson, 21, Findlay, for felonious assault, vandalism, criminal damaging or endangering, and attempted vehicular assault. On March 7-8 in North Baltimore, Nelson is accused of attempting to hit with his GMC pickup another man standing by a Kia on North Second Street. He missed the man but struck the Kia. Witnesses saw Nelson break the back window of another GMC truck, which belonged to the victim.
• Kenyon James Mitchell, 45, Toledo, for two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them. On Feb. 19, police were dispatched to the 10700 block of Roachton Road for a Ford F-150 pickup stuck in the yard. Mitchell’s speech reportedly was slurred, and he could barely stand. After being taken to the Rossford Police Department, a breath test reportedly showed a blood alcohol content of 0.289. The second count was for having a BAC higher than 0.17. He also has five OVI convictions in the last 10 years.
• Co-defendants Casey Ray McKee, 37, Rossford, and Kenneth Lee Conley, 39, Oregon, each for criminal damaging or endangering, burglary, trespass in a habitation, theft of drugs and possessing criminal tools. On Feb. 22, they are accused of being in possession of a crowbar to enter a home without consent and stealing drugs.
• Keith A. Worth, 26, Bowling Green, for felonious assault and domestic violence after being accused of choking the victim and dislocating her kneecap on Feb. 19. She was taken to the hospital by BG EMS.
• Caleb Makay Ragland, 25, Findlay, for aggravated trespass, endangering children, domestic violence and resisting arrest. On April 3 in North Baltimore, Ragland is accused of striking a household member in the face with his fist and threatening to stab her with a knife. When police arrived, he had left the scene but was found walking along Ohio 18 east of Poe Road. Ragland has previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence.