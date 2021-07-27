Two men, including one in prison on another charge, have been indicted for felonious assault.
Marcus James Smith II, 29, of Toledo and currently in Pickaway Correctional in Orient, was indicted Wednesday for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
On April 25, he is accused of causing serious physical harm to another. He is in prison after pleading guilty in Lucas County to charges stemming from his membership in a drug-trafficking ring.
Calvin Lee Davis, 44, Bowling Green, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
On June 19, he is accused a strangling a woman, leaving redness and swelling around her throat. He reportedly prevented her from calling 911 by taking her cell phone.
A Wood County grand jury presented the court 24 bills of indictment Wednesday.
Those indicted include:
Britney Star Benavidez, 32, Fostoria, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 30 in North Baltimore, she is accused of logging into a PayPal account she had helped set up and transferring $1,250 out of that account and into her own.
Jamie Dale Freeman, 39, Las Vegas, for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. On June 21 in Bowling Green, he allegedly deprived the owner of a car quest alternator without permission and drove away in a U-Haul truck. He retained control of the truck, which had Arizona plates, allegedly knowing it had been obtained through theft.
Brian Edward Hutchison, 34, North Baltimore, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony, and tampering with records, a third-degree felony. He is accused of tampering with a state-issued automotive title in order to defraud another and did so by tampering with the data or record was kept by a state government. He also allegedly forged this other person’s name on the title. The alleged victim was an elderly person or disabled adult.
Shane Marshall, 29, Circleville, for trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. On Feb. 17, he allegedly prepared for distribution between 1,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana.
Christopher A. Williams, 30, Perrysburg, for deception to obtain a dangerous drug, a fourth-degree felony. On April 6, he allegedly, by deception, procured a prescription for a Schedule I or II drug.
Alice Kiante Wright, 24, Byhalia, Mississippi, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On July 5, she knowingly had a loaded handgun in her vehicle in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Dylan Van-Ivy Reeves, 21, Springdale, Arkansas, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; two counts failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, both third-degree felonies; possession of hashish, a minor misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them (OVI), a first-degree misdemeanor. When state patrol attempted a traffic stop on May 1 on I-75, Reeves allegedly fled. A pursuit entailed and Reeves crashed and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Charger, was reported stolen and illegal narcotics and a knife were found inside.
Thomas A. Knoedler, 55, Findlay, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On May 30 in Portage, he knowingly had a loaded handgun in his vehicle in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle. A witness reported seeing Knoedler unload a firearm by removing the magazine and clearing the round from the chamber prior to handing the gun and ammunition to the witness. He was identified by the vehicle information and his physical description and an ongoing investigation through Findlay police.
Barry L. Billups, 52, Oregon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony, and telecommunications fraud, a fourth-degree felony. From March 4, 2020, to July 8, 2020, he reportedly devised a scheme to defraud via a telecommunication device $5,000 from the alleged victim.
James Plunkett, 47, Rossford, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. Plunkett was found unconscious from a drug overdose in his home in Rossford on Dec. 12. A straw found near him reportedly contained trace amounts of methylphenidate and fentanyl.
Megan Marie Spence, 31, Cygnet, for endangering children, a third-degree felony. On June 17, she was a parent or guardian of a 3-year-old and violated her duty of care, causing serious physical harm to the child.
Timothy P. Hinton, 29, Toledo, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. On June 10, Northwood police responded to a motel on Bihl Avenue for a domestic violence incident. The victim said Hinton had struck her on the head with a bottle and had thrown her out of the motel room. When police found Hinton, he allegedly repeatedly attempted to pull away from officers who were trying to arrest him. He also allegedly tried to bite a police officer.
Hinton was on community control at the time of the offense after having pled guilty in March for obstructing official business.
Joseph Anthony Mousseau, 33, Slidell, Louisiana, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 13, he reportedly knowingly had a loaded handgun in his vehicle in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Lawrence Ervin James Jr., 49, Rossford, for illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, trafficking in cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, all fifth-degree felonies. On July 14, he allegedly had in his possession and prepared for distribution less than 5 grams of cocaine. He also reportedly was found in possession of what was allegedly oxycodone and bought, altered, or transferred assistance benefits.
Kevin Stichler, 51, Toledo, for possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. On Jan. 9, he was found in possession of cocaine as well as bolt cutters with the alleged purpose to use them for a criminal offense.
Co-defendants Dyricus Ramey, 41, and Natasha Hamilton, 38, both of Toledo. He was indicted for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. On March 19, he was allegedly found in possession of a compound that allegedly contained cocaine. She was indicted for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. On March 19, she allegedly hindered the discovery or apprehension of Ramey.
Rontrell Douglass Muldrow, age unknown, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On June 8, he knowingly had a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun in his vehicle in such a manner that it was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Robert Marine Prichard, 53, Risingsun, for three counts receiving stolen property, two of which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fifth-degree felony. On May 10, he is accused of receiving or disposing of a Pontiac Grand Am while knowing the property had been obtained through a theft. On Dec. 28, he is accused of receiving or disposing of a trailer valued at more than $1,000 that was obtained through a theft.
Jorge Armando Selvera, 35, Toledo, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. After a traffic stop in Rossford on Aug. 4, he was found in possession of what has been identified as less than five grams of cocaine.
Kenneth Dean Trabert, 33, Tiffin, for menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and burglary, a third-degree felony. On June 4, he allegedly climbed over a fence in the 100 block of Dillrose Avenue, Northwood, and entered a home he no longer resides in without authorization to do so. He is accused of going through intimate apparel and other intimate objects and writing a message to the homeowner on her bathroom mirror.