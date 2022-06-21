A Toledo man is in jail after he was indicted for sexual conduct with a minor.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Dylan Michaels Aldrich, 30, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
On April 10, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a person who was 13 years old at the time and he allegedly did so whether or not he knew the age of the alleged victim.
The grand jury indicted 17 individuals, 10 of which were for drug-related charges.
Among those indicted were:
• Renee D. Euler, 34, of Fostoria and currently in jail, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 26, sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at the corner of Stearns and Emerson roads. They found a Hyundai running with the doors locked and female, later identified as Euler, passed out in the driver’s seat. Deputies broke a window to gain entry and saw a used hypodermic needle. As Euler was being loaded into the ambulance, she said she had a baggie in her pocket. The white substance in the baggie was determined to be methamphetamine.
• Zachariah M. Pruden, 30, Pickerington, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. On March 19, he was accused of being in possession of cocaine.
• Jesse Tyler Fitzgerald, 31, Columbus, for possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On May 30, 2021, he allegedly was found in possession of buprenorphine and more than 200 grams of marijuana.
• Gary E. Chenot, 36, Alexandria, Kentucky, for aggrevated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony. On Oct. 5, he was accused of having more than five times the bulk amount of psilocyn.
• Christopher J. Shonkwiler, 27, Louisville, Kentucky, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. On Sept. 18, he allegedly was found in possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
• Mark Anthony Conley, 26, Detroit, for two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth-degree felonies. On March 4, he allegedly was found in possession of two fentanyl-related compounds.
• Tieyell Rosevelt Harris, 21, Detroit, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. and; possessions of a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, both first-degree felonies. On Jan. 21, he allegedly was found in possession of and was preparing for distribution more than 50 grams of a fentanyl-related compound as well found in possession of and was preparing for distribution more than 1,000 grams of marijuana.
• Co-defendants Christopher Lee Wiley, 39, and Muhammad Abdul Al-Amin, 38, both of Cleveland, for having weapons while under disability, trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, all third-degree felonies. On March 30 in the 26000 block of Baker Road in Perrysburg, a Glock 17 9mm handgun was found in their vehicle. They also allegedly were found in possession of and was preparing for distribution more than 1,000 grams of marijuana. Wiley was found guilty of a felony in 2017 and Al-Amin, who was indicted on an additional count of having weapons while under disability, was found guilty of felonies in 2009 and 2017, all in Cuyahoga County.
• JaRees LaQuan Turner, 20, Toledo, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Oct. 5 at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg, Turner allegedly deprived the owner of a 2016 Toyota without consent.
• Barry J. Lease, 41, Stony Ridge and currently in jail, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On April 26 in Stony Ridge, he allegedly grabbed a family family member by her hair and while using an open hand, slapped her face numerous times. He previously had been convicted of domestic violence in 2021 in Perrysburg Municipal Court.
• Steve Navarro Pintos, 23, Grove City, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On May 5 on Interstate 75 in Rossford, a trooper allegedly clocked Pintos’ speed at 105 mph near milepost 198 and a pursuit ensued after Pintos failed to stop for an activated siren and lights. He allegedly continued southbound on I-75 for nine miles, reaching speeds up to 150 mph. He was apprehended near milepost 187.
• Ryan Lee Miller, 35, Monroe, Michigan, for burglary, a second-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 21, 2021, he allegedly used a magnetic theft device to enter an occupied structure with the purpose to commit theft. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
• Michael Gary Peters, 31, Walbridge, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. From Dec. 22, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2022, he allegedly altered, destroyed or concealed records with the purpose of impairing its value as evidence as part of an investigation.
• Stephan A. Broussard, 31, Corbin, Kentucky, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 13, he allegedly had a loaded firearm in his vehicle that was accessible without leaving the vehicle, and allegedly was found in possession of amphetamine, more than 200 grams of marijuana, and buprenorphine.