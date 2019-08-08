Grand jury declines to indict deputy in man's fatal shooting - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Grand jury declines to indict deputy in man's fatal shooting

Posted: Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:26 pm

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a grand jury has found that a sheriff's deputy was justified in shooting a man who was shot and killed while running toward the deputy with a knife.

Clark County authorities said Wednesday that grand jurors have declined to indict Deputy Justin Nawman in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Michael Spencer at Buck Creek State Park in western Ohio. The sheriff's office said Nawman was patrolling June 23 when he saw Spencer with the knife and blood on his hands and neck. Authorities said Nawman called for backup and deputies tried to defuse the situation.

Posted in , on Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:26 pm.

