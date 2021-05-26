Wood County Humanse Society Garage Sale 2021

Vacuums are placed to be sold for the annual Wood County Humane Society Garage Sale.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Karen Gump moves items that will be for sale at the annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale at the Wood County Fairgrounds. The sale will be held Thursday-Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. The garage sale, now in its 27th year, is one of the humane society’s larger fundraisers, raising a record $19,300 in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

