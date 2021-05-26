Karen Gump moves items that will be for sale at the annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale at the Wood County Fairgrounds. The sale will be held Thursday-Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. The garage sale, now in its 27th year, is one of the humane society’s larger fundraisers, raising a record $19,300 in 2019. It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
