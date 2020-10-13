BG Corn dryer fire at Midwood
supplied photo

The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to a grain fire shortly after 7 a.m. Monday at Mid-Wood on East Gypsy Lane Road. Lt. Ronald Closson said firefighters saw flames upon arrival but had it under control within minutes. It took another hour to empty the bin of corn and check for hot spots. He said the cause of the fire is undetermined but fires typically occur due to the high heat used to dry the grain.

0
0
0
0
0