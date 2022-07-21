Asylum Paid Bus Trips

A group of Brazilian migrants make their way around a gap in the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Ariz., seeking asylum in the U.S. after crossing over from Mexico, June 8, 2021. Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars on immigration enforcement and hours at the podium blasting the Biden administration policies have found two unlikely allies: Democratic mayors Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., and Eric Adams of New York. The mayors' recent overtures for federal aid is a response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border, a months-old practice that has been long on political theater and short on practical impact. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

 Eugene Garcia

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars in immigration enforcement and spending hours at the podium blasting Biden administration policies have found indirect support for their arguments from two unlikely sources: Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser, of Washington, and Eric Adams, of New York.

The mayors' recent overtures for federal aid came in response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border, a months-old practice that has been long on political theater but short on practical impact.

