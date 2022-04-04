Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will make three stops in Northwest Ohio, including Bowling Green State University, on Tuesday.
DeWine will visit the campus to discuss H2Ohio projects in the northwest area. DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a comprehensive, data-driven approach to long-term water quality improvements. H2Ohio focuses on encouraging agricultural best management practices, restoring, and enhancing wetlands, and replacing home septic systems to reduce nutrients that contribute to harmful algal blooms.
DeWine will also tour the newest branch of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center. DeWine created the ONIC in 2019 to assist local authorities in unraveling complex drug trafficking investigations through analysis of cell phones and other electronics. The new Toledo office becomes ONIC's third location in the state, joining teams located in Columbus and Cleveland.
DeWine will be giving the keynote address at the William Hoy Marker Dedication Ceremony in Findlay, which is taking place during National Deaf History Month.
The marker will be installed at the intersection of Hancock County Roads 8 and 26.