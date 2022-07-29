Severe Weather Appalachia

A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Cree in Ned, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

 Timothy D. Easley

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when heavy rains turned streams into torrents that swamped towns across Appalachia.

More rainstorms were forecast to roll through in coming days, keeping the region on edge as rescue crews struggled to get into hard-hit areas that include some of the poorest places in America.

0
0
0
0
0