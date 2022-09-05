Russia Gorbachev Reunited With Raisa

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa in East Germany during youth rally in East Berlin, Germany, April 18, 1986. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did. (AP Photo/Fritz Reiss, File)

 Fritz Reiss

Mikhail Gorbachev's grave in Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery lies next to that of his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader.

"They were a true pair. She was a part of him, almost always at his side," then Chancellor Helmut Kohl of Germany said at Raisa's funeral in 1999, where Gorbachev wept openly. "Much of what he achieved is simply unimaginable without his wife."

