LIME CITY — A compliment to the maintenance department and the approval of a new fire dog highlighted the recent Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
Trustee Bob Mack began the meeting by passing on a compliment to the township maintenance department that Perrysburg Councilwoman Jan Materni said during the previous evening’s joint cemetery committee meeting.
“They are just the best,” she said.
Materni is a past resident of the township who spent her career working for the Ohio Department of Transportation and has years of experience in road maintenance and construction.
Trustees approved firefighter and paramedic Andrew Slife’s request to allow his German shepherd, Rosy, be allowed to continue K-9 search and rescue training and be stationed with the department during the C-shift.
“I never intended this to be bring your dog to work day, but I’m asking to allow the dog,” Fire Chief Tom Brice requested of trustees. “If you’ve ever had a dog, they do take extra wear and tear on stuff.”
Brice pointed out that Capt. Mike Hampton’s dog Dora went through the training and has been a useful asset to the department. He praised both for her skills and positive effects on lowering stress and other therapeutic benefits of having a dog around the department.
“She’s a well trained dog and she behaves very well, but she’s only there for B-Shift,” Brice said of Dora.
In other fire department business the mutual aid contract with the City of Perrysburg was renewed.
A second chicken barbecue fundraising dinner, to benefit the Perrysburg Fire/EMS IAFF Local Union 4170, like the one from October was approved by trustees.
The previous one was considered highly successful it sold out of all 250 meals in only 38 minutes.
Because of the pandemic the previous one was done as a take-out operation, with a drive-thru set-up. Trustee Gary Britten suggested that they use a different traffic pattern, because last time there were cars backed up onto Lime City Road.
A date has yet to be determined, but it is expected to be in June. Profits will help local fire victims.
Detective Dustin Glass also made a presentation to the trustees about fundraising efforts for the police department related to the police bicycle patrol officers.
There are currently five officers in the unit and a sixth is in training.
“It’s much more personal than being in a car,” Glass said.
The department is working with Spoke Life Cycles of Perrysburg and Sylvania. The bikes were purchased from the shop and it also provides service.
The officers are currently looking at opportunities for fundraisers together with Spoke Life.
“Considering everything going on in the world, I think this helps put our best foot forward,” Trustee Joe Schaller said.
Trustees approved requests for bids on the parking lot and the pond at Simmons Park. Options for work that might be completed by the maintenance department were also discussed.
“We’re not far from having an archery range, but if you are going to have them shooting, you can’t have them parking on the road,” Maintenance Department Director Matt Hoffman said.
Acceptance of road grindings was suggested by Schaller. He said that they could be used for several different purposes. They could be used in construction of the parking lot as well as the archery paths.
Administrator Walt Celley had looked into the necessity for a fence around an unattended pond, from an insurance perspective and found that it was not necessary.
“I just feel that we need recreation in this town and we need to move forward on this,” Schaller said.