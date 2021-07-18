Volunteers for Fair Districts Ohio worked to educate Ohio citizens about the status of Ohio’s anti-gerrymandering during the pouring rain and pouring beer.
The public event was held Friday night at Arlyn’s Good Beer in Bowling Green.
Fair Districts Ohio is an organization that works against gerrymandering, a practice that creates political districts mapped out in such a way as to inaccurately favor one political party over another. Fair Districts Ohio works toward fairer state legislative and congressional maps in Ohio.
The organization’s literature states that it is a “non-partisan team of voting rights experts and organizations working to create a better and more equitable representational democracy.”
It is made up of a coalition of many groups, including Common Cause Ohio, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute, the Ohio Council of Churches and the Ohio Voter Rights Coalition.
“What we’re trying to do is get people to write to Gov. Mike DeWine and ask him to please convene the Ohio Redistricting Commission now,” Joan Callecod, of Fair Districting Ohio, said. “We’re trying to get the people electing the legislators, instead of the legislators electing the people, by drawing fair maps.”
The amendments were passed in 2018 and the first new maps would start in 2022. This will be the first census using the new amendments. The census was expected to be finished in April 2020, according to Callecod.
“There are deadlines that were passed. The first deadline is Sept. 30 and we are not getting the data until mid-August,” Callecod said. “The voters of Ohio, by over 70%, adopted two amendments to the (Ohio) Constitution, one for the U.S. Congressional districts and one for the Ohio legislative districts.”
There are supposed to be public hearings on the districts. Those maps are meant to be used for 10 years. With the new law, if the districts are declared gerrymandered, they will only be used for four years, and used in both 2022 and 2024.
“Secondly, because everyone knows the census was delayed, we are not receiving the data early in the year, like we would traditionally, We are not going to get it until mid-August, to start redrawing the maps,” Callecod said.
Callecod recommended people go to the organization’s website to try the new software app that lets voters create their own district maps for Ohio, then submit them to the organization.
Two members of the commission are still to be appointed, one each by the Democratic Party leaders of the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate, who are House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes and Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko.
“I was overwhelmed. How do we define (districts) to get things done for us? Getting politics out of districting, that’s what we voted on in 2018, by 70%,” Susan Muenzer, an interested voter who came to the event from Providence Township, said.
The weather became an issue on Friday, ultimately shutting down the event early. It was scheduled to run from 5-10 p.m. Eric Jones, co-owner of Arlyn’s, supplied a large tent for the group.
The event was cut short as a live jazz band began playing at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.fairdistrictsohio.org.