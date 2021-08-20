The National Tractor Pulling Championships is back in town until Saturday.
After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, the pull is expecting one of it’s biggest crowds yet.
They will be treated to competitors who were itching to be in Bowling Green this weekend. The competitors come from all over the country to compete in the pull.
Terry Davis has been pulling since 1978 and has competed at Bowling Green for years. He drives from Virginia every year for the good times.
“We love to come back here. There’s good people, it’s a good town and it treats us good,” Davis said.
He also has an eye for the top prize this year. Davis said the goal this weekend is to get first and second in his group.
Sam Winkle also said he was happy to be back in Bowling Green. He is a crew member for C&G Motorsports.
Winkle has been on the crew for 10-12 years. He said he got into the pulling scene because he loved the sport.
Pull Town USA is open for business with the National Tractor Pulling Championships starting tonight at the Wood County Fairgrounds. @DebR_Sentinel pic.twitter.com/xJMJywybul— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) August 19, 2021
The team is from Georgetown, Kentucky. Pulling was big there and the team would compete there. They do still compete locally, but also travel around to different competitions, he said.
Winkle said with no pulls to go to last year, they spent their time working on the vehicle.
The pull also attracts new competitors each year.
Henry Everman is from Dansville, New York, and has been pulling since he was 15.
He first pulled at his local county fair. Everman said he got first place and has been doing it since then.
Everman takes a laid back approach to the pull. He “goes with the flow” and works on his vehicle until he competes.
This is Everman’s first year competing at Bowling Green. He said he competes a lot locally but also travels around to compete.
Everman said he has always wanted to come to Bowling Green but never made it. This was the year for him to sign up and compete here.
“I always thought about coming but never did. I just turned 79 and I said, ‘I better go,’” Everman said.
The fans are also excited to have the pull back this year.
Doug Schmerge travels from Botkins every year for the pull. He said he camps at the fairgrounds for the pull and comes a week early to set up his chairs on the north side of the track.
This will be Schmerge’s ninth year at the pull. He said he first started going with his uncle, who has been going for 54 years.
Saying Schmerge and his uncle missed the pull last year would be an understatement.
“My uncle has been here for 54 years, he just lost his wife to pancreatic cancer. It was like, ‘Let’s get him out and get his mind off it’ and we couldn’t make it,” Schermge said.
Now the competitors and fans can enjoy the pull this year. It will be one big party all weekend long at the fairgrounds.
“It’s a giant family reunion for everyone. We all come together and have a good time,” Schmerge said.