On Aug. 28, Crooked Creek Golf Course will host the Doug Open Golf Outing in memory of Doug Mosiniak.
The event will be hosted by Denny Schaffer and is sponsored by Crooked Creek in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.
Proceeds from the event benefit Bittersweet Farms, a local organization serving adults with autism. It is based in Whitehouse.
Mosiniak (April 15, 1951-Aug. 26, 2019) was a graduate of St. John’s Jesuit High School where he was a star athlete. He was a family man and loved golf, boating and fishing.
The Doug Open will begin with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., rain or shine. The event will feature an LPGA “Beat the Pro,” a 50/50raffle, mulligans and skins.
A hot dog lunch, burger bar dinner, and prizes will round out the event. Prizes will be awarded to the top three foursomes.The winning foursome receives one month of free membership at Crooked Creek (choose any month in 2020 or 2021).
Registration is $240/foursome. A limited number of spots are available. Sign up at bittersweetfarms.org.
For more information, contact Julie Champa at jchampa@bittersweetfarms.org or 419-265-9705.