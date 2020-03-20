Going stir crazy? Then train like an astronaut, mimic space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Isolated at home? Then train like an astronaut.
That's the inspirational advice from a public engagement specialist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 1984 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Bruce McCandless uses a nitrogen jet-propelled backpack, a Manned Manuevering Unit, outside the space shuttle Challenger. Astronaut wannabe Rachel Zimmerman-Brachman, a public engagement specialist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, says that isolation is a lot like astronaut training. On Thursday, March 19, 2020, she wrote on Facebook, “Attitude is everything: I'm on an adventure in a confined space with a small crew for a long duration mission, with occasional space walks and resupply missions. Sounds like astronaut training to me.”
Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 3:54 pm
