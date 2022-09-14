Wood County Economic Development Commission and Wood Soil and Water Conservation District are partnering with local and county organizations and businesses to host the 2022 Wood County AG-Venture Self-Driving Farm Tour Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Travel at your own pace and visit the southeast section of Wood County’s 617 square miles to experience the history and meet local farm families and ag businesses who make it happen. The event is free and open to the public.
Wood County agriculture is a leading economic driver yet many residents are unaware of the products grown in their backyard.
The Ag-Venture stops include:
Benschoter Hay & Straw, 7298 Cloverdale Road, Cygnet
Buckeye Seafood Company, LLC, 6094 Oil Center Road, Bloomdale
Harrison Farm and Truck and Body, 11100 Wayne Road, Wayne
Weber Ranch, LLC, 4965 Defiance Pike, Wayne
Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green
Follow Wood County Ag-Venture on Facebook to learn more about the Ag-Venture and visit woodswcd.com - Home for a map and details on each stop.