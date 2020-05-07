Conquer a multi-park self-guided scavenger hunt through the Wood County Park District.
The first two clues are virtual, then eight physical clues are located at parks and nature preserves.
The first clue can be found at facebook.com/WoodCountyParkDistrict.
Community members who conquer the quest will receive a set of bamboo cutlery (fork, knife, and spoon) that are perfect for picnics.
Nature Quest runs now through May 25.
Visit www.wcparks.org/whats-new/ for educational activities, park updates, Carter Historic Farm history class and weekly video series: Backyard Naturalist, Skits for Snake and Just Nature.
Wood County Park District parks and preserves are open daily from 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Observe social distancing of 6-10 feet from anyone who does not live in a household. Restrooms are open. Park-goers are asked to wear a mask inside the restroom.
Through June 22, playgrounds and facilities are closed, programs and events are canceled, and park district headquarters are closed to the public.