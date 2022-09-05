In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Riders will learn safety tips for riding at night and bike safety commission members will install free bike lights for those who need them. Show off creativity by bringing glow sticks and glow-in-the dark bike decorations to light up the trail. Provided decorations and glow sticks are limited at the program venue.

