The Wood County Health Department found two eateries had gnats during recent inspection.
During a complaint inspection Sept. 17, Everyday People Café, 309 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three critical and four non-critical violations.
The complainant reported that during a visit Sept. 14, there were gnats in the facility.
Critical were quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (corrected during inspection); chlorine sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature and/or concentration; and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; facility not maintained clean; ventilation hood system not sufficient to prevent grease or condensation build-up; and employees breakroom improperly located.
Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse also had gnats observed at the bar.
On Sept. 18, the steakhouse, located at 6190 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, had two critical and three non-critical offenses.
Critical were working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (corrected during inspection); and presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
The following inspections were done Sept. 14.
St. Rose School, 217 E. Front St., Perrysburg, had one critical offense, which was equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. It was corrected during inspection.
Starbucks Coffee, Bowen-Thompson Student Union, BGSU, had one non-critical offense, which was first aid supplies were not labeled or stored properly. It was corrected during inspection.
Odd Fodder, 26520 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had one critical and one non-critical offense.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat).
Raptor Wing LLC DBA Wanna Wing, 1121 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical violations.
Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly.
The following inspections were done Sept. 15.
Circle K, 28350 Oregon Road, Northwood, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing; and quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and facility not maintained clean.
Speedway, 3402 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
Belleville Market, 239 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical offenses, which were non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Burger King, 3812 Woodville Road, Northwood, had two non-critical violations, which were improper storage of food items (corrected during inspection); and facility not maintained clean (repeat).
Fricker’s, 1720 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three non-critical violations, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat).
Circle K, 103 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was physical facilities not maintained in good repair.
The following inspections were done Sept. 16.
During a complaint inspection, Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had two critical and one non-critical violation.
The complainant called the health department and stated they stopped and ate a hamburger at 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 and felt ill after eating it.
Upon inspection, the manager stated they have not had any other calls about illness. Hamburgers are received precooked and frozen. The hamburgers are cooked to at least 165F in the oven and placed in hot holding at 135F or above. Hamburgers hot holding during the inspection had a temperature of 146F.
Critical were temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature; and refrigerated, ready-to-eat, temperature-controlled foods not properly date marked. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable.
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 129 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had one non-critical offense, which was non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat).
Easystreet Cafe and Grumpy Dave’s Bar, 104 S. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and four non-critical violations.
Critical were improper cooling of temperature-controlled food; and temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were food not protected from contamination (corrected during inspection); improper storage of food items (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); and non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency.
During a follow-up inspection, Te’Kela, 25481 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had five non-critical violations, which included improper method for cooling temperature-controlled foods; non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable; cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean; non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean; and mops dried improperly.
The following inspections were done Sept. 17.
Circle K, 26480 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had two critical violations, which were equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean; and temperature-controlled foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Both were corrected during inspection.
Stone’s Throw Tavern & Grill, 176 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, had three critical and seven non-critical violations.
Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (corrected during inspection); equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (repeat); and Improper storage of poisonous or toxic materials (corrected during inspection).
Non-critical were facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection (repeat); equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (repeat); non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat); facility not maintained clean (repeat); physical facilities not maintained in good repair (repeat); and employees items found above facility food items (corrected during inspection).
The following inspections were done Sept. 18.
North Main Old Town Buffet Inc., 1216 N. Main St., Bowling Green, had two critical and two non-critical offenses.
Critical were handwashing sink not accessible; and food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (repeat). Both were corrected during inspection.
Non-critical were non-food contact surfaces constructed of unapproved materials; and facility not maintained clean.
Principle Business Enterprises, 20189 Pine Lake Road, Dunbridge, had one non-critical violation, which was retail food establishment license not posted in the facility.
Rossford Stadium Concession, 701 Superior St., had one critical violation, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection.
Zero violations were found at Riverby Hills Golf Club (pro), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; Riverby Hills Golf Club (CH), 16571 W. River Road, Bowling Green; First United Methodist Child Learning Center, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green; Graystone Banquet Hall and Conference Center, 29101 Hufford Road, Perrysburg; Chick-fil-A Restaurant, 10315 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg; Naslada, 182 S. Main St., Bowling Green; Perrysburg Junior High School, 550 E. South Boundary; and Perrysburgers, 220 Louisiana Ave.