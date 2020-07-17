With the grand opening of GloBall Golf on Saturday at the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green, minigolf with be back in the city for the first time since the early ‘90s.
But it isn’t your typical minigolf course.
The course consists of nine boards and two holes on each board, taking advantage of a smaller indoor space while still delivering the 18-hole minigolf experience. With the course being inside, it also allows for a glow-in-the-dark experience as well.
“The idea is kind of a play on a cosmic experience, the black lights, the disco lights, the beady type music,” Jason Shawberry, owner of the course, said.
While the main target range is for kids and young adults, Shawberry said that it was designed to challenge adults as well.
“The course was designed — I designed all the holes so that little kids could feel successful — but as an adult if you’re a competitive type, it is still going to be competitive enough to challenge you,” he said.
This plays into what Shawberry says is the need for more social events in Bowling Green for both teens and their friends as well as parents and their kids.
“Minigolf is one of those things that generations can enjoy, it’s something that parents can come do with their kids, it’s something that grandparents can take the grandkids to. It’s something that teens can socialize doing. It’s going to be a very social thing and I think Bowling Green was kind of missing that for the younger crowd,” he said.
Shawberry has teenagers of his own at home, and they were often saying that they wanted more to do in Bowling Green.
With their dad being an entrepreneur, already the owner of two businesses in the Woodland Mall, he put a plan into action right across from his restaurant.
“I also happen to own the Alehouse too, so when I found out that this place had been abandoned, especially being so close to the restaurant you know my thought was well what could I possibly put in here that would draw more people to the mall. Something fun, something exciting, something new that Bowling Green hasn’t seen in a while,” he said.
GloBall will offer packages where customers who choose to golf can have food delivered from the Alehouse and can eat it in seating area that they will call the 19th green.
But if one just has minigolf on their mind, they can do that too, and at a cheaper price than one might expect.
“We are keeping our cost real low. That is part of the benefit of being in the mall. We can do that for our customers. A single round game is only $5.50 a person. That’s 18 holes of the cosmic or galactic golf experience,” Shawberry said.
For big groups such as birthday parties and team events, GloBall will be able to accommodate them with a party room that seats 24 and can be rented out.
“One of the cool things is everyone who does a birthday here is gonna get a star on the wall, a glow-in-the-dark star with their first name, last initial if they want it, and then their age. Eventually what I would love to see is that whole wall just full of those birthday stars and that’s going to be that decoration up above that median line there,” he said.
Shawberry is also looking to try and start leagues. High school teams competing against other schools from around the area, an adult-child doubles type league, and a league where each player would get three chances to make a hole-in-one and get points based on how quickly they make it are just some of his ideas.
This competition and fun isn’t the only thing that Shawberry is looking for this course to do either — he also wants to develop young entrepreneurs.
“I have a very young staff. One of the goals for me was to develop younger kids in customer service and management and those kinds of things. So the oldest staff member I have is 20 and that was purposeful. This is supposed to be a fun place, the idea is that we want to develop young folks and have them become good leaders for the future. Business entrepreneurs and those kinds of things,” he said.
Overall, he hopes that this business encourages more people to open their businesses in the mall.
“The mall is a great place. For as much negativity as you hear sometimes on the internet, in the social media world, the mall really is a great place to start a business. Entrepreneurs you know if they have good ideas the spaces are available and if you have a vision it is possible to put really good things in here with little overhead. It’s a good place to put your foot in the door, a way to get started relatively inexpensively,” he said.
But for now, Shawberry will settle for creating a fun experience in the middle of what have been negative times to some over the last few months. In his mind, there was no better time to do this than now.
“We started formulating a business plan and a feasibility study just sitting around the kitchen table, you know around the living room watching some TV, talking it out. The pandemic hit and we had been hitting this idea and we were like there is no better time than right now,” he said.
It gave him and many of his friends who were out of work time to help build the course. Three months later and six months after the idea even came to fruition, they are ready to open on Saturday.
“We’ve got out 18 holes, even if they are just on nine boards, we’ve got our party space, we’ve got the color, we’ve got the music, we’ve got the ambiance that we wanted. We’ve got the flooring decorated the way that we wanted, it all is good for where we’re at right now and I hope the community enjoys it and I hope they come out and see us because I think they will,” he said.