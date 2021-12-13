FINDLAY — A leader in global freight transportation and logistics has announced plans to build a new 120,000 square-foot facility in Northwest Ohio.
R+L Carriers will invest more than $43 million to build a new transportation facility in Findlay, a project which is expected to create 199 new jobs.
Last week, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a Job Creation Tax Credit for the company.
“As we continue to assess our demand throughout the country, we have determined a need to allow for capacity in this region and to build another strategic location in Ohio,” said Jeff Haungs, vice president, R+L Carriers.
With headquarters in Wilmington, R+L has a fleet of more than 20,000 tractors and trailers, with a nationwide network of over 140 service centers. The company already employs roughly 2,600 people in just Ohio.
The 205-door terminal will include a five-bay drive-through shop and a four-lane fuel island. R+L expects to start construction in February, with operations starting in early 2023.
Haungs described the Findlay site, ideally situated near Interstate 75, as a good epicenter for this new facility due to higher demand in logistics and distribution as well as new customers and markets. He also cited the regional workforce and transportation assets as key factors.
The collaboration and support of economic development partners, including Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, the Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio, led to a smooth process, Haungs said.
“Working with all three entities has been great and probably one of the easiest groups of economic development professionals I have worked with across the country,” he said.
