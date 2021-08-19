FOSTORIA — Custom Glass Solutions, which produces large format, laminated glass systems, recently announced major growth initiatives at both of its Ohio manufacturing locations, including Fostoria.
CGS has been operating since 1974 in Upper Sandusky and expanded operations to Fostoria in 2019.
Over the next three years, the growth projects will account for 148 new full-time jobs between the two locations, with an associated new annual payroll of nearly $6.4 million, exclusive of benefits.
CGS will also retain 419 existing jobs and make significant investments in fixed assets at both facilities over the same period. The total investment with these expansions is expected to exceed $25 million.
With three facilities in Ohio, CGS employs 500 people.
“Our people are our lifeblood,” said Deana Piekos, director of HR for CGS. “State and local partnerships enhance our ability to reinvest in our workforce and add the manufacturing assets required to sustain our accelerating growth trajectory.”
Late last year, CGS began working with economic development partners including Fostoria Economic Development Corp., Wyandot County Office of Economic Development, the Regional Growth Partnership, and JobsOhio to identify project needs that would help CGS expand to meet the growing needs of its customers.
“Custom Glass Solutions has been a tremendous addition to the Fostoria community, and we are excited to assist them in their new investment and growth. It is always a pleasure to work with a progressive company that places such value on its workforce,” said Renee Smith, president of Fostoria Economic Development Corporation.
Support for the project includes an economic development grant from JobsOhio for fixed asset investment as well as talent acquisition services to support workforce recruitment and retention. This support, combined with a recent $375,000 award from Ohio Development Services Agency for reimbursable wages from the Incumbent Worker Training Program last November, shows a significant commitment to Custom Glass Solutions’ growth efforts in Northwest Ohio.
In addition to laminated glass, CGS also manufactures flat, bent, tempered and framed glass systems. CGS also works with insurance companies, fleet operators and vehicle owners to coordinate glass replacement services. The company operates out of three facilities in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania.