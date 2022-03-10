Glass City Federal Credit Union has been serving the Northwest Ohio community since 1947.
On May 8, Glass City FCU will celebrate 75 years of service to this region. In addition, 2022 marks Glass City’s 35th year since opening its first Bowling Green branch location.
Serving Bowling Green since 1987, Glass City continues to be the city’s only credit union.
“We’ve been serving BG for well over three decades now – and the BG and surrounding area community has been very good to us,” Glass City Chief Executive Officer Mark Slates said.
Glass City built and has operated its current Bowling Green branch location at 1275 N. Main St. since 2013. Other locations include Glass City’s headquarters building and main office at 1340 Arrowhead Drive in Maumee and three branch locations in Toledo.
With more than $285 million in assets and over 60 employees, Glass City provides financial services to over 28,000 members, and more than 200 businesses, organizations and associations in the Northwest Ohio region.
Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Wood, Lucas, Fulton or Ottawa counties. You may also join if you are directly related to any current member. With a balance of $25 in a primary share savings account, anyone can become a member. A not-for-profit credit union, Glass City is federally chartered and owned exclusively by its members. Earnings are returned to members in the form of higher dividends on deposit accounts and lower interest rates on loans. Also, financial accounts and services are available at the lowest possible cost.
Glass City provides a variety of loans including mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; home improvement loans; auto, boat, motorcycle, snowmobile and recreational vehicle loans; personal loans; and Platinum Visa credit cards with loyalty rewards points. For individuals interested in purchasing or building a new home, or in refinancing their existing mortgage loan, Glass City’s mortgage financing offers many advantages. These include low rates and quick processing, low down-payment options, local mortgage experts, and free pre-approvals to determine the maximum loan amount before house hunting. Apply at glasscityfcu.com. Glass City is an Equal Housing Lender. All financing is subject to membership eligibility and credit approval.
Glass City offers a full array of banking services such as checking and savings accounts including Christmas/holiday club and vacation club accounts and certificates of deposit. Member deposits are insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration. As an additional safeguard, Excess Share Insurance protects member deposits for an additional $250,000.
Full investment and retirement planning services are also available through Glass City Federal Financial Solutions, a division of Glass City FCU.
Glass City makes managing and accessing accounts easy and convenient with online and mobile banking, which both also offer free bill payment. With the Glass City FCU Mobile app, members can view accounts and transactions, deposit a check, transfer funds and send money to others. Glass City’s Card Controls mobile app provides multiple features for debit and credit cardholders including easy monitoring of card activity and alert set up capability for fraud protection. Glass City debit and credit cardholders also have the convenience of making contactless payments with the Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay digital wallet options.
Helping its members reach their financial goals is Glass City’s mission, which supports the overall credit union industry mission of “people helping people.” Glass City’s staff strives to provide exceptional service and abide by this mission and the familiar, long-standing Glass City tag line of “we’re working for you.” In addition, Glass City partners with numerous area non-profit organizations each year.
“We definitely anticipate continued growth as in years past and realize that with growth we must continue to listen to our members to deliver what they need most,” Slates said. “Moreover, we feel that continuing to provide superior technology for account access and monitoring is of most importance to our members.”
In 2021, Glass City completed a technology upgrade to its entire banking system, including its online and mobile banking platforms. This upgrade provided new, user-friendly tools and services to make banking even easier and efficient, with enhanced security. The upgrade also enables the Credit Union to continually improve its systems as banking technology evolves.
Glass City is also part of the CO-OP Shared Branching and the Alliance One ATM networks, which allows members to bank for free at thousands of credit unions and ATMs across the country. Glass City members may use any other participating credit union’s branch for most deposits, withdrawals, loan payments and transfers.
Visit glasscityfcu.com or contact a branch at 419-887-1000 for information.