The Glass City Federal Credit Union Board of Directors recently appointed Julie Komisar as the new President and CEO of the credit union.
With more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Komisar has been employed at Glass City Federal for over 14 years. She has served as the Glass City president since December, and was vice president of operations and human resources since 2012. From 2007-12, she served as Glass City’s director of human resources.
A graduate of the University of Toledo, Komisar has been a board member of the Northwest Ohio Credit Union Outreach Alliance since 2012 and served as the organization’s past president.
The Glass City Board of Directors also named Matthew Gilliland as senior vice president. He has over 13 years of credit union management at Glass City. A graduate of DeVry University and the Keller Graduate School of Management, Gilliland was hired as the director of information technology at Glass City in 2008. He will oversee several departments including retail banking and operations, accounting, card services and information technology.
Glass City Federal Credit Union has been providing financial services in Northwest Ohio since 1947. Offices are in Bowling Green, Maumee and Toledo. Glass City Federal provides deposit and loan products tailored to the needs of its 26,000 members. To qualify for membership, one must live, work, attend school, or worship in Wood, Lucas, Fulton or Ottawa county. For more information, visit glasscityfcu.com.