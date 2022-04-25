Glass City Federal Credit Union is celebrating 75 years of service to the northwest Ohio community.
Glass City FCU originated on May 8, 1947, as the Libbey Owens Ford Employees Credit Union. The credit union was renamed Glass City Federal Credit Union in 1986.
Glass City Chief Executive Officer Mark Slates said that Glass City merged with several other credit unions throughout its history and has now grown to nearly $286 million in assets.
“It’s so inspiring to look back at our historical timeline to see our growth and numerous accomplishments over these 75 years,” he said.
Festivities are planned at all five of the credit union’s branches from May 9-14. There will be on-the-go treats, drawings for a $75 Visa gift card and prizes for children and adults.
Glass City branches are located at 1275 N. Main Street in Bowling Green, 1340 Arrowhead Drive in Maumee, 5642 Secor Road in Toledo, 1666 E. Broadway Street in Toledo and 1353 Gage Road in Toledo.
For more details about Glass City FCU’s anniversary week festivities, historical information or enter to win drawing rules and regulations, visit a branch or glasscityfcu.com.
Glass City Federal Credit Union has over 26,000 members.
To qualify for Glass City Federal membership, one must live, work, attend school, or worship in the northwest Ohio counties of Wood, Lucas, Fulton, or Ottawa.