Glass City Balloon Race returns to Rossford

ROSSFORD – The Glass City Balloon Race will return to Rossford in September.
The Glass City Balloon Race has grown tremendously over the past three years, from its inception in Maumee, a move to Perrysburg, and last year’s event in Rossford.
Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 8:48 am
ROSSFORD – The Glass City Balloon Race will return to Rossford in September.
The Glass City Balloon Race has grown tremendously over the past three years, from its inception in Maumee, a move to Perrysburg, and last year’s event in Rossford.
Posted in News, Front Page on Monday, July 29, 2019 8:48 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]