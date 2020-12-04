WALBRIDGE — Santa Claus is coming to town.
With a police escort, the big man in red will be riding his sleigh all over Walbridge on Sunday. The event will take the place of the annual tree lighting and parade in the village.
Mayor Ed Kolanko announced Santa’s visit and the virtual tree lighting, which can be seen through the Walbridge Facebook page, at Wednesday’s council meeting.
“Let’s try to get some normalcy back into our village,” Kolanko said. “I want there to be something.”
The virtual tree lighting event will start at 5:30 p.m., with Ryan Weaver, a former councilman, and his band performing. The VFW post, which usually opens its facility for cookies and Santa visits, will provide a holiday message. Mrs. Claus will read a story.
“Then we’re going to pan over to the tree, do a virtual countdown and we’re going to light the tree at Veterans Park,” Kolanko said.
Santa’s sleigh will tool around the village for an hour.
“Instead of people coming to the village parade, we’re going to have our police officers with a car in front and car behind. We’re going to go through the village with Santa on the sleigh,” Kolanko said.
The drive-around is expected to last about an hour.
“We’re going to try to hit every street that we can, and hopefully people in their houses can turn their lights on from 6-7 p.m. … and maybe wave from the window or step outside,” Kolanko said.
Council and Kolanko have tried to be innovative this year during the pandemic, by holding Halloween trick or treating during the day, giving grants to businesses and Thanksgiving turkeys to residents.
In other business Wednesday, council approved giving more hazard pay to village workers, as additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding has arrived.
Another $6,005 will be used to increase hazard pay for full-time staff from $500 to $750.
Council approved using the rest of the new CARES money, $10,000, for repairs and maintenance of buildings. It was then allocated as a sub grant to the Wood County Committee on Aging. There is a senior center in the town hall that, pre-pandemic, served lunches.
“They do a wonderful job for our village, for our neighboring communities,” Kolanko said of the WCCOA. “I think this is a worthwhile spending of the money.”
The new CARES money is from other municipalities that did not use the funding. It was redistributed to other entities that have been using the funds, Kolanko said.
Before Wednesday’s new money, Walbridge had received $226,000 in three rounds of CARES funding.