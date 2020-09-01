A public meeting to discuss the $1.5 million Wooster Street and Campbell Hill Road roundabout construction will be held virtually on Sept. 16.
There will be a project presentation at 4 p.m., with the meeting running from 4-5 p.m.
The meeting will be hosted by the City of Bowling Green, with assistance from the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Information will be presented on the proposed project at the intersection of Wooster Street (Ohio 64) and Campbell Hill Road/Alumni Drive.
The proposed work includes the construction of a new roundabout. Other improvements will include a new median along the center of Wooster Street from the Campbell Hill intersection to the existing roundabout at the Interstate 75 interchange. The new median will restrict access and convert commercial drives to right-in and right-out which is expected to improve safety. The new medians will also have decorative lighting and trees.
This project is part of the City of Bowling Green’s plan to provide a gateway to the city and the BGSU campus.
The purpose of the meeting is to explain the overall project, present the preliminary roundabout design and potential impacts, discuss how traffic will be maintained during construction for vehicles and pedestrians, the proposed detour route for vehicles, answer any questions and get input.
During construction, traffic on Wooster Street will be maintained throughout the project. Traffic on Campbell Hill will be detoured for approximately 45 days and traffic on Alumni Drive will be detoured for approximately 60 days.
There will be the need for some temporary and/or permanent right of way from the properties directly adjacent to the intersection. In that case, a representative from the City of Bowling Green will be in contact.
Construction is expected to occur around the summer of 2023.
Bowling Green City Council in June unanimously passed an ordinance to sign an agreement with ODOT to advertise for bids and enter into contracts for the construction. The project is not expected to be bid until late 2022.
Funding for the city’s portion is estimated at $625,000.
The cost is still being revised as the plans are finalized, according to Joe Fawcett, Bowling Green assistant municipal administrator.
The funding is planned to be split between the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments Transportation Improvement Program and city funds. This is for paving funds, as well as utility funds to pay for lighting and any underground infrastructure.
When this project was awarded funding from TMACOG, the estimate was roughly $1.5-$2 million, with $915,000 being paid through the Transportation Improvement Program. Again, as the plans are finalized these numbers will likely change a bit, Fawcett said.
Attendees may find information about how to join the meeting at the following website: https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/projects/108441 or you can call 855-925-2801 code 7790 to join the meeting.
The project team will give a presentation about the project. Then participants can submit questions to the project team live during the meeting or later.
Attendance at the meeting would be appreciated; however, all materials presented during the meeting, including the presentation, exhibits, handout, and comment form, will be available on the website before, during and after the meeting so they can be viewed at your convenience.
If there are questions or comments about this project or the meeting, use the contact options below:
• Virtual meeting options: https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/projects/108441 or call 855-925-2801 code 7790
• Text: W046 to 73224
• Email to: bholman@bgohio.org
• Call: 419-354-6227
• Mail comment form or letter to: Bradley M. Holman, P.E., City of Bowling Green, Engineering Division, 304 N. Church St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
The public meeting comment period ends Oct. 16.