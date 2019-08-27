2 girls killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV - Sentinel-Tribune: News

2 girls killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 4:59 pm

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Dayton, Ohio, say a suspect in a stabbing stole a police SUV and crashed it into a van filled with children, killing two 6-year-old girls.

Ten people were injured in all, including five children and the suspect.

