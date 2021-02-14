PERRYSBURG – Levis Commons and Girl Scouts of Western Ohio have teamed up for the annual cookie sales.
The girls will spend most of February and March at Levis Commons selling Girl Scout Cookies to the general public.
For 2021, Levis Commons is bringing back their very own place to call home on property – it’s a custom-built Cookie Hut to house their cookie sales operation at Levis Commons.
Facial coverings and social distancing best practices guidelines should be observed.
The Girl Scouts can be found in the Cookie Hut between Shimmery Belle Boutique and AT&T from starting Friday through March 14 on weeknights, Monday-Thursdays from 4-7 p.m., Fridays from 4-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays noon-5 p.m. Cookie sales directly benefit the Girl Scouts organization.