WOODVILLE – A Gibsonburg man was critically injured after he was ejected in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday on U.S. 20 at U.S. 23 in Sandusky County, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
An orange 1997 Ford Mustang, driven by Timothy J. Jester Jr., 37, Gibsonburg was northbound on Route 23 approaching the intersection at Route 20 at 2:20 p.m. A white 2001 Ford F-250 pulling a 2018 Forest River Sabre fifth-wheel camper, driven by Nicholas J. Avers, 41, Perrysburg, was eastbound on Route 20 in the left lane approaching the intersection.
Jester attempted to make a left turn to go west on Route 20 and was struck by Avers. Jester’s vehicle spun clockwise and came to rest in the middle of the eastbound lanes. Avers’ vehicle became separated from the camper that it was pulling. Both the camper and truck ran off the north side of Route 20. The camper overturned into the ditch. The truck struck a large ditch embankment before coming to final rest.
Jester was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, according to the patrol. He was trapped underneath the vehicle and freed by mechanical means. ProMedica Life Flight landed at the scene and transported Jester to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo and he is in critical condition.
Avers, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County EMS, Woodville Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ash’s Automotive and Grunden’s Towing.