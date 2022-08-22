A former strength and conditioning coach indicted on sex-related charges involving a minor now faces an additional charge.
Zachary Gibson, of Bowling Green, was charged with theft after he allegedly stole $180 at a city laundromat.
Bowling Green Police Division officers on Aug. 17 were called to the 900 block of South Main Street. A man said between 1 and 3 p.m., he was at the laundromat and his money clip fell out of his pocket.
Police reviewed video from the business and said if they identified the suspect, they would get back to him, according to the report.
The next day, the laundromat owner contacted police and said the suspect had come back into the laundromat. He followed the man out to the car and wrote down his license plate number.
Police then reportedly identified Gibson and went to his apartment.
Gibson returned most of the cash. He also pointed to his ankle monitor and told police that it was expensive, according to the report.
Charges were sent to Bowling Green Municipal Court for a summons to be sent to Gibson for theft, according to the police report.
Gibson, who was never employed directly by Bowling Green City Schools, worked with the baseball and basketball teams at
Bowling Green High School. He was let go on April 4 by Fastrak Performance after the company was notified of unspecified allegations.
He was indicted in June by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies; two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, both fifth-degree felonies; and attempted illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, also a fifth-degree felony.
According to the indictment, Gibson allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the same 16-year-old while he was a coach “or otherwise in a position of temporary or occasional disciplinary control over the boy.”
Gibson, who is 30, is also accused of possessing or viewing material or performance that shows a minor in a state of nudity.
The offenses reportedly occurred on or about March 1-April 30.
A pre-trial hearing is set for Friday.
Gibson, who was found guilty 12 years ago of a misdemeanor sex offense, was an independent contractor hired to fill the BGHS position. As an independent contractor, Bowling Green schools paid Fastrak Performance, located in Perrysburg, who then paid Gibson.
He was sentenced in November 2010 in Hardin County Municipal Court for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor offense, according to the Ada Herald.
He had been arrested in a park restroom after village police were alerted to text messages Gibson, who was 18 at the time, had sent a 14-year-old boy.
His sentence included one year of community control and sexual offender counseling. He was to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, was not to appear at any Ada High School events, was to stay out of the Ada park during his probation period and have no contact with any minors without adult supervision.
Those terms expired in November 2011.