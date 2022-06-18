A former strength and conditioning coach at Bowling Green High School, who was indicted on sex-related charges involving a minor, has been arrested.
Zachary Gibson, 30, Bowling Green, was arrested Thursday on a warrant.
He was arraigned Friday via video from the jail. Bail has been set at $30,000, with 10% allowed. If released, he is to have no contact with the alleged victims or their families. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 26.
Gibson was indicted on Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies; two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, both fifth-degree felonies; and attempted illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, also a fifth-degree felony.
According to the indictment, Gibson allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the same 16-year-old while he was a coach “or otherwise in a position of temporary or occasional disciplinary control over the boy.”
Gibson is also accused of possessing or viewing material or performance that shows a minor in a state of nudity.
The offenses reportedly occurred on or about March 1-April 30.
Gibson was never employed directly by the school district. He was let go on April 4 by Fastrak Performance after the company was notified of unspecified allegations.
Gibson worked with the baseball and basketball teams at BGHS.