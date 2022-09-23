PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library welcomes back the Toledo Ghost Hunters Society for an evening of ghost hunting.

The event will be held at the Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to investigate spirits with the professionals. Participants will learn about the different tools that the ghost hunters use and potentially interact with some spirits in the cemetery.

