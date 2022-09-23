PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library welcomes back the Toledo Ghost Hunters Society for an evening of ghost hunting.
The event will be held at the Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. to investigate spirits with the professionals. Participants will learn about the different tools that the ghost hunters use and potentially interact with some spirits in the cemetery.
This event is for adults, but teens and kids may attend with an adult guardian. Registration is required. Visit or call the library to register, 419-287-4012.
The fourth annual Historical Cemetery Walk featuring Pemberville-Union Cemetery will be held at Pemberville-Union Cemetery in Freedom Township on Oct. 8.
Participants will walk along a lantern-lit path and learn about the cemetery and the lives of five historical figures from the Pemberville/Freedom Township area.
This year the featured figures are Mildred Beeker, Dale Bruning, Private Marcene Hobart, Elihu Mason and James Pember.
Tour groups will be made up of 12 people. The first tour will start at 5:55 p.m., and there will be a tour group starting every 20 minutes until 10:35 p.m. This is a free event. Registration for a tour time is required; visit or call the library to register, 419-287-4012.