COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, said he has secured millions in funding for local projects through the passage of House Bill 687, also known as the State Capital Budget, during the legislative session Wednesday.
Subsequently passed by the Senate, the legislation includes the two-year state construction budget containing funding for a variety of key projects in Wood County as well as local projects and initiatives across the state, Ghanbari said in a news release.
Ghanbari, a member of the House Finance Committee that oversaw the bill’s legislative process, said the investments made through the capital budget are key for his district.
“Public safety remains a top priority as reflected in the funding to support a county-wide computer aided dispatch upgrade for first responders, as well as an investment in the Multi-Agency Radio Communication System for Bowling Green State University,” Ghanbari said. “The allocation of dollars for projects in Wood County will make an impactful difference in improving our infrastructure in many areas including education, natural resources and the arts.”
Wood County specific community and agency projects funded within the bill include:
· Bowling Green CAD System - $1.1 million
· Bowling Green University - $16.3 million
· Owens Community College - $5.3 million
· Unison Health Poe Road Crisis Residential Center - $500,000
· Bowling Green Forensic DNA Analysis Lab - $250,000
· BGSU Public Safety Radio System – MARCS - $175,000
· Bowling Green Oak Street Theater (Black Swamp Players) - $100,000
· Village of Bloomdale Reservoir Project - $50,000
Ghanbari noted several of the projects build upon investments in Wood County made possible through funding he secured during the previous state capital budget of the 133rd General Assembly. Statewide, the current bill commits $3.5 billion in new capital appropriations, which includes $100 million for school safety grants that will help public and private schools address local building security needs.
Other highlights of the bill include:
• $600 million for school building construction, renovation and repair through the state’s school facilities program
• $457 million for colleges and universities
• $400 million for the Public Works Commission to help communities with local road, bridge, water and sewer projects
• $587 million for state parks and nature preserves
• $50 million for the construction and renovation of county jails. Priority would be given to facilities with the greatest needs, as well as projects that would substantially improve the condition, safety and operational ability of the jail.
Additionally, the bill provides $1.2 billion for the Intel semiconductor manufacturing plant, which will support $20 billion in capital investment and create approximately 3,000 tech jobs, 7,000 construction jobs and tens of thousands of additional support jobs.
After being approved by the General Assembly, the legislation now heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.